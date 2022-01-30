India U19 marched into the semifinal of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup following five-wicket over Bangladesh U19. Set 112 runs to win, India lost five wickets before reaching the target in 30.5 overs. Meanwhile, India U19 will now face Australia U19 in the semifinal.

All Over: Sealed with a SIX India U19 have advanced to the semi-final of #U19CWC with a 5-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in Antigua! #BoysInBlue #INDvBAN Details - https://t.co/GJsWrPDzdJ pic.twitter.com/tkt6xC3qD9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2022

