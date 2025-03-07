The India national cricket team played a group stage match against the Pakistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The highly anticipated match received the response expected from the fans as it shattered all the records of viewership. As per the data from BARC, the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match had 20.6 crore liver viewers on Television. This is the second highest number for any cricket match outside ODI World Cup knockout matches. India won the match by six wickets with Virat Kohli scoring a century in the run-chase. India’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash .

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Second Most Watch Cricket Match on TV

The greatest rivalry and the greatest records, are possible only because of the greatest fans - YOU 🫵! Thank you! 🙌 #BELIEVE#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | SUN 9 MAR, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! pic.twitter.com/Es8UFFSjp2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2025

