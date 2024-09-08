India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh has been announced. Rishabh Pant, who has not featured for India in a Test match since the deadly accident he suffered towards the end of 2022, has made a return to the Test side and picked alongside Dhruv Jurel. Virat Kohli, who had missed the Test series against Bangladesh due to personal reasons, has also returned to the squad. Besides, Yash Dayal has earned a maiden call-up to the Indian Test team following an impressive performance in the India A vs India B match in the Duleep Trophy 2024. India take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai on September 19. India vs Bangladesh 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs BAN Test and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India's Squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

🚨 NEWS 🚨- Team India's squad for the 1st Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh announced. Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep… pic.twitter.com/pQn7Ll7k3X — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2024

