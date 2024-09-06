India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches: After historic Test series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh travel to India for two Tests and three T20 Internationals. Bangladesh not only registered their first-ever Test win over Pakistan but defeated them 2-0 to seal their first-ever away Test series victory over them. Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will now be confident as they face India. Though it is going to be challenging to upset India’s dominance at home. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of India vs Bangladesh 2024 for free which has match timings in IST and venue details as well. On Which Channel India vs Bangladesh 2024 Series Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch IND vs BAN Tests and T20I Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Bangladesh’s tour of India kicks-off with the Test series and then the two sides will lock horns in the game's shortest format. The T20Is will be India first at home after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma. The Test series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as India eye yet another place in the final.

Following the Test series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh have made a jump to fourth place from sixth on the WTC 2023-25 points table while India continues to be on top. Meanwhile, Chennai and Kanpur will host India vs Bangladesh Test matches while Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad have been fixed as venues for the T20Is. India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record in Tests: Ahead of IND vs BAN Test Series 2024, Here Are Results of Last 5 Encounters Between These Two Teams in Cricket's Longest Format.

India vs Bangladesh 2024 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Sep 19-23 1st Test 09:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Sep 27-Oct 1 2nd Test 09:30 AM Green Park, Kanpur Oct 06 1st T20I 07:00 PM New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior Oct 09 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Oct 12 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Bangladesh have never won a Test match against India and that is something the Bangla Tigers will be keen on changing especially after triumph over Pakistan in the longer format of the game. In 13 Tests between these two sides, India have won 11 and two matches ended in draws.

