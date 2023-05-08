Bhanuka Rajapaksa has replaced Matthew Short in Punjab Kings' playing XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. Bhanuka Rajapaksa had missed out on a number of matches for the Punjab Kings and he has made a comeback to the team. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are unchanged from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of KKR vs PBKS Indian Premier League Match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

