Punjab Kings have signed young allrounder Gurnoor Singh Brar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Gurnoor will replace Raj Angad Bawa in the squad. Bawa has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury. "Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury," says a statement from IPL.

PBKS Rope In Gurnoor Singh Brar To Replace Raj Angad Bawa

