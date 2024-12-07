Australia are in a commanding position, where on Day 1, they bundled India out for 180 and then cut down their trail to just 94 runs, and will look to cash in on the advantage, when IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 resumes in Adelaide on December 7, commencing 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 Series are with Star Sports Network. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 at Adelaide will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Jasprit Burmah Becomes Third Indian Pacer To Claim 50 Wickets In A Single Calender Year After Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan, Attains Rare Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Game Day! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 Second Test ⏰ 9:30 AM onwards.. Watch LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/PpquhzfWN3 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 6, 2024

