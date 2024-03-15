The first season of the Indian Street Premier League has fascinated the fans and is now in the final phase. Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata will go head-to-head in the tournament's first final. The match starts at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, the Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata final will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website but with a cost of a subscription fee. ISPL 2024: Abhishek Dalhor Shines As Majhi Mumbai Beat Chennai Singams To Reach Final.

Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata ISPL 2024 Final

The grand finale of Season 1 is here and the excitement is through the roof! 🎉 Get ready to witness an epic showdown as @majhimumbai_ispl and @tiigersofkolkata gear up to make history. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for – don’t miss out! 🔥🏏



Book your tickets on… pic.twitter.com/nPZMFsOfEl— ISPL (@ispl_t10) March 15, 2024

