Defending champions Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat against Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at BKC, where the visitors won the match chasing 205 runs to win, despite the return of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI for the hosts. In both innings, Mumbai suffered batting collapses including the duo of Rohit and Jaiswal, but all-rounder Shardul Thakur's heroics with the bat in the second innings kept Mumbai in the hunt. Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma starred with the bat for J&K in the second innings scoring 45 and 38, respectively, while others batted around the duo and helped their side notch up a fourth win in Elite Group A. Interestingly, this is J&K's first win over Mumbai after 11 years. Fan Breaches Security to Enter Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Against Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Beat Mumbai By Five Wickets

J & K WIN! 👏👏 Abid Mushtaq finishes it off in style with a 6⃣ 💥 J & K beat Mumbai by 5 wickets, chasing down 205 👌 What a crucial & fantastic victory for them! 🔥#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/oYXDhqotjO pic.twitter.com/SG0Ni1n9ZO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 25, 2025

