England batter Jason Roy revealed the reason for pulling out of IPL 2022. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 1, the player, who was picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction last month, wrote, "With everything going on in the world, it's added up and taken a toll on me. I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family and work on myself." Jason Roy Reportedly Pulls Out from IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans Looks Out for Replacement

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)