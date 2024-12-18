The India national cricket team speedster achieved a historic milestone during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The veteran speedster surpassed legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev for taking the most Test wickets on Australian soil. The right-arm speedster achieved this historic milestone after taking Marnus Labuschagne's wicket in the second innings of The Gabba Test. Bumrah has now taken 52 wickets in 10 matches at a brilliant average of 17.25. Meanwhile, the 1983 ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, bagged 51 wickets in 11 Tests at a bowling average of 24.58 on Australian soil. Bumrah has a great chance to add more wickets to his tally with two more Tests remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The elite list also includes Anil Kumble (49), Ravichandran Ashwin (40*), and Bishan Singh Bedi (35). AUS 16/3 in 7.3 Overs (Lead by 201 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: Akash Deep Takes Down Nathan McSweeney.

Jasprit Bumrah has Most Wickets on Australian Soil in Tests by an India Bowler

