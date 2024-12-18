India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah removed Australia national cricket team opener Usman Khawaja for a cheap score in the second innings of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Bumrah bowled a good-length delivery that angled back into off-stump. Khawaja was found rooted in his crease, and he just pushed at it. There was a gap between the bat and pad, and the ball went straight through the gate. Usman Khawaja departed after scoring eight runs. Notably, Bumrah removed the Australian opener in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. AUS 11/1 in 2.4 Overs (Lead by 196 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah Castles Usman Khawaja.

No Stopping for Jasprit Bumrah!

