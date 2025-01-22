The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a post on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where legendary India women's national cricket team pacer Jhulan Goswami rang the iconic Eden Gardens bell to start proceedings ahead of India vs England 1st T20I 2025 of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 22. Jhulan Goswami was one of the greatest bowlers in women's cricket. The right-arm pacer played 12 Tests and picked up 44 wickets. In 2024 ODIs, she scalped 255 wickets and bagged 56 wickets in 68 T20Is in a decade-long career. Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Jhulan Goswami Rings Eden Garden Bell in IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025

I. C. Y. M. I 🎥 Jhulan Goswami - one of the finest to have ever played the game - rings the bell to start the proceedings today at Eden Gardens! 👏 👏 Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/4jwTIC5zzs#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @JhulanG10 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/txCD7Tlhtl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2025

