9An unfortunate ending for a memorable knock by Jonny Bairstow as he demolished the Aussie paceman during the Ashes 2023 4th Test at Old Trafford to race to the score of 99. England were 9 down and in the 2nd last ball of an over, Bairstow ran a single and hopes that James Anderson can play the ball out while he was on 99. Anti climactically, Jimmy could not negotiate the delivery as it caught him infront of the stumps LBW. With it Jonny Bairstow becomes the second batter to be stranded on 99 in Ashes Tests after Steve Waugh in Perth in 1995. Bairstow joins MJK Smith, Geoffrey Boycott & Michael Atherton as fellow English batters with two scores of 99 in Tests.

Jonny Bairstow Stranded On 99

Heartbreakingly cruel 💔 Jimmy Anderson is out LBW, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded at the non-strikers end on 9⃣9⃣*. Incredible knock, @JBairstow21 👏 We lead Australia by 2⃣7⃣5⃣. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/czthZq7GKB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2023

Jonny Bairstow Registers Unwanted Record

Jonny Bairstow becomes the second batter to be stranded on 99 in Ashes Tests after Steve Waugh in Perth in 1995. Bairstow joins MJK Smith, Geoffrey Boycott & Michael Atherton as fellow English batters with two scores of 99 in Tests. — Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) July 21, 2023

