Irfan Pathan came up with a unique message for Rasikh Salam Dar after the Jammu and Kashmir pacer was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a sum of Rs 6 crore. The uncapped pacer impressed for Delhi Capitals last season and recently featured for the India A side in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman. Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired the pacer for a sum of Rs 6 crore after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking to social media, the ex-India national cricket team pacer wrote, "Kashmiri apple mehnga hogaya hai," (Kashmiri apples have become expensive), alluding to the high prices of Kashmiri apples. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Irfan Pathan Reacts After RCB Sign Rasikh Salam Dar for Rs 6 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Kashmiri apple 🍎 mehnga ho gaya hai;) Rashikhsalam 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 24, 2024

