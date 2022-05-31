Keacy Carty becomes the first cricketer from St. Marteen to play for West Indies men's cricket team. He debutes during the 1st ODI between West Indies and Netherlands. The 25-year-old batter took the ODI cap from skipper Nicholas Pooran. Netherlands vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs WI ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

