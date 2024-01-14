Pakistan is currently engaged in a five-match T20i series against New Zealand. Pakistan have lost both their first two games and are looking to make a comeback in the series. Middle order batter Iftikhar Ahmed hasn't been able to impact the game when he was needed to and during the 2nd T20I, he was spotted getting angry on a fan who called him 'Chachu'. Despite getting called popularly by 'Chachu' among his fans, Iftikhar lashed out at the fan and said him 'Khamosh rahe, khelne de' (Stay quiet, let me play). Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Mohammad Hafeez To Become Pakistan’s Leading Six-Hitter in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Angry Iftikhar Ahmed Responds After Spectator Calls Him 'Chacha'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)