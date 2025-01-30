Continuing the trend of Team India players returning to First-Class cricket, KL Rahul played for Karnataka in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Haryana, and suffered a flop in the first innings, scoring a 37-ball 26. Rahul, who came out of bat in the first session on Day 1, slammed four fours in his innings and added 54 runs for the second wicket with captain Mayank Agarwal before falling to Anshul Kamoj. Paramilitary Forces Called in After Crowd Chaos During Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KL Rahul Disappoints Upon Ranji Return

Super King Anshul Kamboj took the Wicket of KL Rahul !! pic.twitter.com/po6zLhaLvv — 🎰 (@StanMSD) January 30, 2025

