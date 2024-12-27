KL Rahul was stunned by Pat Cummins after the Australia captain bowled a sensational delivery to clean bowl him during IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024. It was a top delivery, slightly coming in and hitting the off stump after KL Rahul missed it. India national cricket team lost a couple of wickets around the 50-run mark during day 2 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test. KL Rahul was unable to judge the ball well which resulted in him losing his wicket. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Dismiss Indian Cricket Team Captain During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

KL Rahul Wicket Video

