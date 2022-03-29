Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda seem to have settled their differences as the two hugged each other during the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2022 to celebrate Shubman Gill's wicket. Ahead of last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the two were involved in a spat that resulted in Deepak Hooda pulling out from the Baroda team after alleging that Pandya had abused him in front of the team-mates in a letter sent to the Baroda Cricket Association.

Hug between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. pic.twitter.com/m49lTzZYte — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022

