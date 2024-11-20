Kuldeep Yadav has not travelled with the India National Cricket Team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as he was not selected in the squad after his poor run of form. Kuldeep Yadav was only asked to play a single test against New Zealand at home. Kuldeep Yadav shut down a troll over social media and his reply has caught the eye of a lot of people. The social media troll posted an image of Kuldeep and wrote, "Sabki pelai ho rhi but is ko koi kyun nhi pel rha." (Everyone is getting trolled, why isn't he) To this Kuldeep Yadav gracefully wrote, "Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko , itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai." (What is your problem. How much money did you get for showering this much love or do you have any personal rivalry). Fans React As Virat Kohli Continues His Batting Practice Despite Heavy Rain Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test.

Kuldeep Yadav's Graceful Reply

Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko , itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 19, 2024

