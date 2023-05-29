Gujarat Titans’ in-form batsman Shubman Gill tasted the might of Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni during the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final on Monday. The 23-year-old, who survived a dropped catch when he was at 3, plundered CSK bowlers all around the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, he could not escape the lightning-fast MSD! On Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery, MS Dhoni stumped the young batsman leaving him completely bamboozled by his quickness and sharp mind.

Watch the Stumping Video of MS Dhoni to Get Shubman Gill Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

