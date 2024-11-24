Lucknow Super Giants uploaded a funny meme on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where they teased Delhi Capitals (DC) after Lucknow bought wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a historic signing of INR 27 crore, whereas KL Rahul was sold to Delhi for a whopping INR 14 crore. In the IPL 2024 season, Rishabh Pant was the skipper of Delhi while Rahul captained LSG. Rishabh Pant also became the most expensive player to be sold in IPL history. Pant broke the record of Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: KL Rahul Goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs INR 14 Crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Tease Delhi Capitals

Petition to officially call this the Chaat derby @DelhiCapitals?💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/gvCn4SxhNm — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 24, 2024

