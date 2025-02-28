Marathi Bhasha Din – a special day to celebrate birth anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar. The day is also celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant linguistic tapestry of the language. While many wished each other on Marathi Bhasha Din – former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took help of ‘X’ and shared a special message. He wrote “Marathi is in my blood, I breath Marathi’ while wishing the ‘Marathi Divas’ to fans. Check out the post below. Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025 Wishes: Netizens Share Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Images Marathi Language Day To Mark the Birth Anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's Pot on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

मराठी माझ्या रक्तात आहे, मराठी माझ्या श्वासात आहे. सर्व मराठी बंधु-भगिनींना मराठी भाषा दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)