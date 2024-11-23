Former cricketer Irfan Pathan hilariously took a dig at the Perth pitch on which the Australia cricket team and India cricket team match is being played. Pathan shared a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he compared Perth Pitch to his wife after noticing the change in Perth Pitch from Day 1 to Day 2. "Itna jaldi to meri wife ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai," Pathan wrote. Earlier, India and Australia were bundled out for 150 and 104 runs in the first innings, respectively. In India's second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (90*) and KL Rahul (62) shared an unbeaten 172-run stand for the opening wicket. Both openers put India into a commanding position as they lead by 218 runs after the end of Day 2. ‘Desi Vibe’ Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri Engage in Hilarious Conversation After Ball Hits Rishabh Pant’s Groin While Batting During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan reacts after Perth Pitch Changes its Nature

Itna jaldi to meri wife ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai. pic.twitter.com/crzEw8VUVT — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)