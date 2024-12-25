On the special occasion of Christmas 2024, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to their official social media handles and shared heartfelt wishes for their fans. Every team from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), came up with some special wishes for their special fans. The IPL 2024 season was one of the best seasons of the Indian cricket league and the upcoming IPL will only be bigger. Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Grooves on 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' Meme Song and the Video Will Make You Say 'Enough Internet for the Day'.

'Let the day be merry!'

'Cheers to a Christmas as special as our season was!'

Cheers to a Christmas as special as our season was! Merry Christmas, #KnightsArmy! 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/Z1XPsoF9Wx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 25, 2024

'Have a merrrry good Christmas, Royals fam!'

Have a merrrry good Christmas, Royals fam! 🎄💗 pic.twitter.com/6v2m8CVgwz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 24, 2024

'Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas!'

𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥, 𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕥𝕙𝕣𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥! ✨ Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas! 🎅🎄#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #Christmas2024 pic.twitter.com/s5ikq9MRqn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 25, 2024

'Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth'

𝘛𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙨! 🦁❤️ Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth, laughter and unforgettable memories! 🎅🎄🎁#MerryChristmas #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/oymMPfM5vH — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 25, 2024

'From our DC family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas'

From our DC family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 pic.twitter.com/yZPAISIgrc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 24, 2024

'Merry Christmas to one and all'

Officially Santa season 🎅 Merry Christmas to one and all 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aEnqmXBoL2 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 25, 2024

'A little extra cheer, Titans style!'

🎅💙 A little extra cheer, Titans style! We wish you a Merry Christmas 🎄✨#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/995qyYGe6Z — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 25, 2024

'Gifts toh mil gaye lekin Wickets is all they want this Christmas'

🎁 Gifts toh mil gaye lekin 𝐖𝚰𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 is all they want this 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝚰𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐒🎄#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/xnzFz6ifTf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 25, 2024

'Wishing our Orange Army, a Merry Christmas'

Wishing our Orange Army, a 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 filled with joy, love, and endless celebrations 🎄🧡 pic.twitter.com/e3abWOjoEw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 25, 2024

