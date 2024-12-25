On the special occasion of Christmas 2024, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to their official social media handles and shared heartfelt wishes for their fans. Every team from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), came up with some special wishes for their special fans. The IPL 2024 season was one of the best seasons of the Indian cricket league and the upcoming IPL will only be bigger. Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Grooves on 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' Meme Song and the Video Will Make You Say 'Enough Internet for the Day'.

'Let the day be merry!'

'Cheers to a Christmas as special as our season was!'

'Have a merrrry good Christmas, Royals fam!'

'Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas!'

'Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth'

'From our DC family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas'

'Merry Christmas to one and all'

'A little extra cheer, Titans style!'

'Gifts toh mil gaye lekin Wickets is all they want this Christmas'

'Wishing our Orange Army, a Merry Christmas'

