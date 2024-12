Merry Christmas wishes from RCB and KKR (Photo Credit: X/@RCBTweets and @KKRiders)

On the special occasion of Christmas 2024, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to their official social media handles and shared heartfelt wishes for their fans. Every team from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), came up with some special wishes for their special fans. The IPL 2024 season was one of the best seasons of the Indian cricket league and the upcoming IPL will only be bigger.ย Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Grooves on 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' Meme Song and the Video Will Make You Say 'Enough Internetย forย theย Day'.

'Let the day be merry!'

'Cheers to a Christmas as special as our season was!'

Cheers to a Christmas as special as our season was! Merry Christmas, #KnightsArmy! ๐ŸŽ„๐ŸŽ pic.twitter.com/Z1XPsoF9Wx โ€” KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 25, 2024

'Have a merrrry good Christmas, Royals fam!'

Have a merrrry good Christmas, Royals fam! ๐ŸŽ„๐Ÿ’— pic.twitter.com/6v2m8CVgwz โ€” Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 24, 2024

'Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas!'

'Wishing you a Christmas filled with warmth'

'From our DC family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas'

From our DC family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas ๐ŸŽ„๐ŸŽ ๐ŸŽ pic.twitter.com/yZPAISIgrc โ€” Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 24, 2024

'Merry Christmas to one and all'

Officially Santa season ๐ŸŽ Merry Christmas to one and all ๐ŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/aEnqmXBoL2 โ€” Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 25, 2024

'A little extra cheer, Titans style!'

๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿ’™ A little extra cheer, Titans style! We wish you a Merry Christmas ๐ŸŽ„โœจ#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/995qyYGe6Z โ€” Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 25, 2024

'Gifts toh mil gaye lekin Wickets is all they want this Christmas'

๐ŸŽ Gifts toh mil gaye lekin ๐–๐šฐ๐‚๐Š๐„๐“๐’ is all they want this ๐‚๐‡๐‘๐šฐ๐’๐“๐Œ๐€๐’๐ŸŽ„#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/xnzFz6ifTf โ€” Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 25, 2024

'Wishing our Orange Army, a Merry Christmas'

Wishing our Orange Army, a ๐‘ด๐’†๐’“๐’“๐’š ๐‘ช๐’‰๐’“๐’Š๐’”๐’•๐’Ž๐’‚๐’” filled with joy, love, and endless celebrations ๐ŸŽ„๐Ÿงก pic.twitter.com/e3abWOjoEw โ€” SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 25, 2024

