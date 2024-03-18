Mitchell Starc joined the Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Australian speedster became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League when KKR broke the bank and shelled out Rs 24.75 crore to sign him at the auction last year. Starc's addition adds significant firepower to KKR's bowling attack, which struggled big time last season. Kolkata Knight Riders have already begun their pre-season training in Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer Spotted in New KKR Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Mitchell Starc Joins KKR

More Pics of Starc Joining KKR Camp

