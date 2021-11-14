Indian women's team Test and ODI team captain Mithali Raj was conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, November 13. Raj notably became the first woman's cricketer to win this award.

President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 on Ms Mithali Raj in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Cricket. · Highest run-scorer in Women's International Cricket · Only woman cricketer to surpass the 7000 run mark in Women's ODI matches pic.twitter.com/oc3mpiUy8R — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021

Leading run-getter in women's international cricket 👍 First woman to score 7000 ODI runs 👏 A proud moment for @M_Raj03 as she becomes the first woman cricketer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. 🇮🇳 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zyFyYiv790 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2021

