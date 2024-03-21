Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has made the news again, and this time, with a bombshell allegation. The former model, in an Instagram post, alleged that Shami would conspire to murder her with the help of 'The BJP government and the UP Police' besides accusing the Amroha police of misbehaving with her and her daughter. She also stated that she has not received justice so far and would have gotten it had she been a Hindu. Jahan had earlier accused Shami of domestic violence as well as adultery and the couple parted ways in 2018. Mohammed Shami 'Likes' Fan's Tweet Criticising Player Showing 'Fake Injury', Netizens React.

Hasin Jahan Alleges Mohammed Shami Planning to 'Murder' Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haseen Jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)

