Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) signed 19-year-old Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The uncapped star cricketer was also part of the Dindigul Dragons, which won the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 edition. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Round-up and Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player to Have an IPL Contract, Rishabh Pant Breaks IPL Record to Become Most Expensive Player, Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Jeddah.

Vignesh Puthur Sold for INR 30 Lakh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)