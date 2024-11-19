The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is around the corner. Few players were retained by their respective teams going into the new IPL season. For Delhi Capitals Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel are some of the retained players. Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant was not retained. As per ex-Indian cricket star Sunil Gavaskar, Delhi Capitals did not retain him due to fee disagreement. Rishabh Pant took to social media and denied this factor. Rishabh Pant via his official 'X' account wrote, "My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say". IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

Rishabh Pant React's to Sunil Gavaskar's Claims

My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say 🤍— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 19, 2024

