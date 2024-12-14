Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024-25 was washed out due to rain in Brisbane on December 14. The poor weather dampened the spirits of fans as rain interrupted play a number of times, thus making only 13.2 overs of action possible. Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to make the most of the overcast conditions in Brisbane but that was not the case. India failed to take any wicket on Day 1 and premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled six out of the 13.2 overs, was not able to make a breakthrough. In the fifth over, the stump mic caught Bumrah saying, "Nahi ho raha hai swing waise bhi," (Anyway there's no swing). The video of this has gone viral.

Jasprit Bumrah's Comments on Stump Mic During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1

Ah, oh! 😮‍💨 What will #TeamIndia pull out of their armory for the first breakthrough? 🙊#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW only on Star Sports! #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/kAX2Suh557 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

