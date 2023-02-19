Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, gets fined 10% of his match fee as he was spotted batting with his BPL helmet while batting during Quetta Gladiator's clash against Multan Sultans in the third match of the PSL 8. Naseem was penalised under the PCB Code of Conduct as he was wearing the helmet of Bangladesh Premier League side Comilla Victorians, with whom he recently had a stint in the BPL 2023.

Naseem Shah Wears Wrong Helmet

Breaking News 🚨:- Quetta Gladiators' pacer Naseem Shah fined 10% of his match fee for wearing the wrong helmet against Multan Sultans.#NaseemShah #HBLPSL2023 pic.twitter.com/Uy2QXQdztb — Green Caps (@GreenCaps360) February 17, 2023

