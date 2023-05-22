The duel between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli has taken yet another new turn with fans claiming that the Lucknow Super Giants pacer directed it towards the RCB star and his team, which was eliminated from the IPL 2023 playoffs race with a loss to Gujarat Titans. The Afghanistan fast bowler uploaded the viral video of a news anchor's hilarious laughter minutes after RCB's loss to Gujarat Titans and this was noticed by the fans, who stated that it was directed at Kohl. Earlier, Naveen and Kohli had some tense moments on the field when RCB and LSG met in Lucknow.

Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram Story

Naveen Ul Haq's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/J53mHrfQ4o — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq's IG Story With Audio

'Show Him His Levels'

Bro , ig Naveen ul haq wants to finish his so-called cricket career in the coming months. He will not be spared anymore ! @imVkohli KING u have to Hit 36 runs in his over no matter what. Show him his levels. #RCBvsGT https://t.co/NsteXL2aWZ — ¹⁸ (@VirAtian75) May 21, 2023

'Wait for It'

This clown will be thrashed by the king in ICC matches @naveenulhaq66 Wait for it da https://t.co/L1xuVGsKel — ★Ｖｉｊａｙ ★ᖰƦ♬ƙ♬នϦ ᵐᵘˢⁱᶜ🎙️🎼🩵 (@vjprakashmusic) May 21, 2023

'Bad for Business'

Genuine opinion Naveen ul haq destroying LSG brand image, you will get hate beacuse off no reason by all.. Bad for business..@LucknowIPL@rpsggroup #RCBvsGT https://t.co/YTsknNQCOr — Vinayakk (@Vinayakkk19) May 21, 2023

Uh Oh

Kohli got 2 centuries back to back and you got smashed by batsmen left right and center in the last two games. sit the fuck down you attention seeking clown. such a punchable mf he is. https://t.co/a6v47UHoUA pic.twitter.com/uxxz8Lxoih — ♥︎ (@oorelamhein_) May 21, 2023

'Gangs of IPL'

Ok. Now officially Gangs of IPL #TeamKohli https://t.co/M6meP0DajO — The Microcap Investor (@iMicrocap) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)