Nitish Kumar Reddy made his debut for the India national cricket team in Adelaide during the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a couple of important knocks and scored a total of 84 runs during the IND vs AUS pink ball Test match in Adelaide. Later during the IND vs AUS 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Nitish scored an important century. This was his maiden century in Test cricket for the India national cricket team. Nitish Kumar Reddy took to his official Instagram handle and posted some stories where he visited the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Nitish also climbed the Tirupati Temple stairs on his video after which the video took the internet by storm. Nitish Kumar Reddy Reflects Back at Feelings Of Being Part of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Says 'We Will be Back Tougher and Stronger' (See Post).

Nitish Kumar Reddy at Tirupati Temple

Nitish Kumar Reddy climbing stairs of Tirupati after scoring ton in his debut series. The peace is in the feet of Govinda 🧡 pic.twitter.com/23xKmNOpaC — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 13, 2025

