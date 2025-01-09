India national cricket team young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy received a heartwarming welcome at Visakhapatnam Airport after he returned home following his magnificent performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The 21-year-old youngster was the fourth-highest run-getter in the five-match Test series against Australia. The all-rounder amassed 298 at a decent average of 37.25. The right-handed batter also hit a fighting 114 runs in the fourth Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the ball, Reddy picked up five wickets. ‘We Need Players Like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy Who Protect Their Wicket Like Life’, Sunil Gavaskar Assess Team India’s Poor Performance in BGT 2024–25.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Receives Grand Welcome

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy received a grand welcome at the Vizag airport upon his homecoming after a successful tour of Australia, where he scored a maiden Test 💯 at the MCG ##BGT2025pic.twitter.com/PIV1rMbSWP — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) January 9, 2025

Hero's Welcome for India's Young Sensation

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy received a hero's welcome at the Vizag airport upon his homecoming after a successful tour of Australia, where he scored a maiden Test 💯 at the MCG ##BGT2025 pic.twitter.com/b5w9uV3dUF — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)