Nitish Kumar Reddy took a stunning catch to dismiss Pat Cummins on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The Australian captain, who batted very well for his 49, attempted to hit a big shot off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja but did not make the desired connection and Nitish Kumar Reddy, his teammate at IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, judges the catch to perfection. Pat Cummins' dismissal ended a 112-run partnership between Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli Pats Steve Smith on His Back After Australian Star Batsman Scores 34th Test Century During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Impressive Catch to Dismiss Pat Cummins

