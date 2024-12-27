Virat Kohli patted Steve Smith on his back after the Australian star batsman scored his 34th Test century, during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. Smith, who bounced back to form with a century in Brisbane, struck a four off Nitish Reddy's bowling to get to the three-figure mark. It was his 11th Test century against India, the most by a player. While Steve Smith celebrated his 34th Test century, Virat Kohli walked up to him and patted him on his back as a gesture of appreciating the performance by the right-hander. Steve Smith Becomes Batsman With Most Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat With 34th Test Hundred During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Virat Kohli Pats Steve Smith on His Back After His 34th Test Century

Steve Smith Test hundred, number 34! He brings it up in style too 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jRjwC6bdIZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2024

