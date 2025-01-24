In the first of many others, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named its annual Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024, which interestingly was sans Indian players. The XI-men ODI team included as many as four players from Sri Lanka, three from Pakistan and Afghanistan each, and one from West Indies, leaving out cricketers from countries like India, Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa. Charith Asalanka was named the captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024 side. Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nabi Among Some Star Cricketers to Feature in Latest ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo

ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year 2024 Sans Indian Player

The best of the best in the 50-over format feature in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 👕 Full team ➡️ https://t.co/lX2ymxAPcl pic.twitter.com/TJiVASsVHx — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

No SENA and Indian Player In XI

Presenting the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 featuring the finest players from around the world 👏 pic.twitter.com/ic4BSXlXCc — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

