Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch has decided to field first. The Aussies have named an unchanged playing XI. Meanwhile, despite reports of illness, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan are declared fit to play and make into an unchanged Pakistan XI. PAK vs AUS Live Score Updates.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

