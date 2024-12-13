Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the 2nd T20I against South Africa and it features just one change. Young spin bowler Sufiyan Muqeem, who had conceded 53 runs in four overs while taking just one wicket has been dropped from the Pakistan national cricket team playing XI against South Africa for the second game of the series. In his place, Pakistan have included Jahandad Khan. Sufiyan Muqeem had earlier won the 'Player of the Series' award for his splendid bowling in the ZIM vs PAK T20I series. Pakistan will look to bounce back in the SA vs PAK T20I series after losing the first match in Durban. Jason Gillespie Steps Down as Pakistan Test Coach; Aaqib Javed Named Interim Replacement.

Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa

One change to Pakistan's playing XI for the second T20I today 🏏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/kKEuCE2DfW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)