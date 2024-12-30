Travis Head played a big part with the ball in hand during the India vs Australia fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he picked out the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant. After dismissing Pant, Head celebrated with his finger in his other hand's fist celebration. A section of fans thought that it was an obscene gesture and disrespectful. When quizzed about it on social media, Pat Cummins revealed the real reason of that celebration. He said it was the 'finger so hot, have to put it in an ice pot' celebration. It is an internal banter within the Australian team and Head has done it quite often to tease Nathan Lyon. ‘Unique Celebration or Utter Disrespect’ Travis Head’s Gesture After Dismissing Rishabh Pant During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Explains Travis Head's Celebration

Pat Cummins has cleared up Travis Head's wicket celebration. 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oNkAge98B5 — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)