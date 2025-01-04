Pat Cummins hilariously fell down while appealing for an LBW against Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. This happened in the 27th over of India's second innings when he struck Ravindra Jadeja on his pads with the southpaw missing the ball while attempting to hit it on the leg side. The umpire nodded his head as Pat Cummins appealed hard for the lbw. Australia did not opt for a DRS as well. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Scores Second-Fastest Fifty by an Indian in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat off 29 Balls During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Pat Cummins Hilariously Falls Down While Appealing

Pat Cummins appealed himself off his feet 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JhSPS2iWsH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)