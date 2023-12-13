The PSL 2024 is set to be hosted in February-March of the upcoming year and with it approaching fast teams have started to revamp their squads. After the appointment of the coaches and support staffs, it is time to act in the draft and secure the services of the players. The HBL PSL 2024 draft is getting hosted at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, December 13. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the HBL PSL 2024 raft is not available in India. The live streaming of the PSL 2024 draft is available for the fans on Pakistan Super League's official YouTube channel for free. PSL 2024 Player Draft: Mohammad Amir Picked By Quetta Gladiators, Kieron Pollard Goes To Karachi Kings.

PSL 2024 Player Draft Live Streaming on YouTube

