Afghanistan national cricket team left-arm speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi was sold to 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The left-arm speedster was the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. His addition to the Royals will help the franchise strengthen its bowling attack for the upcoming IPL 2025 edition. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shrijith Krishnan Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 30 Lakh, RCB Sig Jacob Bethell for INR 2.6 Crore.

Afghanistan Speedster Goes to Rajasthan Royals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)