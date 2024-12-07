In the inaugural GSL (Global Super League) tournament, Bangladesh’s Rangpur Riders clinched the title. The GSL 2024 final was a one-sided game as the Rangpur Riders dominated from the start. Batting first, the Riders scored 178 runs with the help of 124 runs opening stand between Soumya Sarkar and Steven Taylor. Though the side managed to reach 178 runs only after a massive start, it was just enough to clinch the title as Mahedi Hassan, Saif Hassan, and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each, while Harmeet Singh picked up three wickets to wrap up the Cricket Victoria to just 122 runs in 18.1 overs. Soumya Sarkar won the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards. Mickey Arthur Appointed Head Coach of Rangpur Riders Ahead of Global Super League 2024.

Rangpur Riders Win Global Super League 2024

