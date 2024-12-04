Rashid Khan has appealed to the Taliban government to reconsider their ban on women's right to education in Afghanistan. The star cricketer, in a social media post, shared that he has left saddened and disappointed at the fact that women have been barred from pursuing education and also studies in medical institutions, which has led to a 'concerning' shortage of female doctors and nurses. Mohammad Nabi also joined his teammate in voicing concern against this decision by the Taliban government. Calling it a ' heartbreaking' and 'deeply unjust' decision, he too urged the government to reconsider the stance. Both the Afghanistan national cricket team stars also cited the Quran's example which encourages education for both men and women. Rashid Khan, Star Afghanistan Cricketer, Spotted Changing Tyres During Mock Pit Stop Practice With Haas F1 Team (See Video).

Rashid Khan Appeals to Taliban Government to Reconsider Ban on Women's Education

Mohammad Nabi Too Voices Support for Women's Right to Medical Education in Afghanistan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Nabi (@mohammadnabi07)

