Ravi Shastri mistakenly said that Punjab Kings were batting first after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl at the toss in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 3. Shreyas Iyer called 'tails' and the coin toss went his way. After both captains spoke at the toss, Ravi Shastri was presenting his piece to close out the toss segment, where he hyped up the match. However, he eventually ended up making a gesture of batting and Punjab Kings were batting first before quickly correcting himself. "The breaking news, from the Narendra Modi Stadium, prime time, is that Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bat first. I beg your pardon, bowl first," he said. IPL Pays Tribute to Indian Armed Forces During Closing Ceremony Ahead of RCB vs PBKS Final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium (See Pics).

Ravi Shastri Mistakenly Says Punjab Kings Are Batting First

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)