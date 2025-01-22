Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have went hard for the England cricketers in the last IPL 2025 mega auction. They signed power-hitter Liam Livingstone. youngster Jacob Bethell and explosive wicketkeeper-batter opener Phil Salt for the upcoming season of the IPL. Fans were looking forward to the performance of the trio as England played India in the five-match T20I series. Unfortunately, Livingstone and Salt scored ducks and Bethell scored a struggling 7 before getting dismissed. Fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes as the RCB trio failed to make impact. Virat Kohli Fan Spotted With ‘I Miss U Virat’ Placard During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in Kolkata.

'Not Before One Match'

Situation of RCB Fans

Philip Salt - 0(3) Livingstone - 0(2) Jacob Bethell - 7(14) Situation of RCB Fans rn 😭pic.twitter.com/2pXW4syR9T — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) January 22, 2025

Ducks of RCB Bloods

Ducks for RCB blood Phil Salt and Livingstone mf they can't play Varun Chakravarthy at Eden garden how these guys play noor ahmed and jadeja ashwin at chepauk pic.twitter.com/Rzf2yGD0Sd — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) January 22, 2025

Oops

7(19) for RCB Batters on a slightly sluggish pitch. pic.twitter.com/YaoFtuVWov — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) January 22, 2025

God

God when I asked to save RCB boys https://t.co/zYMr2ktBfb pic.twitter.com/Ms9OMCYyGn — Sai (@akakrcb6) January 22, 2025

RCB Fans

Salt 0 Living ston 0 RCB fans 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cNjtV65url — The Chantiⱽᴰ¹² (@chanticomrade_) January 22, 2025

Let's All Laugh

Salt 0 Liam Livingstone 0 Jacob Bethel 7(14) Let's all laugh at rcb 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/P0svZpptDK — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) January 22, 2025

English RCB Bloods

english RCB bloods today pic.twitter.com/Bzl8nglAfg — Pr𝕏tham (@Prxtham_18) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)