Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered a horrible accident and since then has been sidelined with injury. The star Indian cricketer has to remain out of action for a long time as he tore three of his knee ligaments and had to reconstruct them with surgery. As the southpaw recovers from his injury, he shares pictures of himself walking with crutches on Instagram with the motivational message "One step forward, One step stronger, One step better." Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Team India's 'RRR' Trio for Standout Performances During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Rishabh Pant Posts Pictures of him Walking on Crutches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

